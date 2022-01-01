New Enga High School

This will bring the number of high schools in the province to six.

The existing ones are Yumbilam (Kompiam), Kompiam, Ganim (Wabag), Piripais (Tsak valley) and Mulitaka (Laiagam) high schools.

The densely populated area of central Laiagam has been without either a high or secondary school for the last 12 years since the closure of Laiagam High School due to continuous tribal fights.

Sir Peter said tribal fighting is a disease that threatens students’ learning in the province.

“I will continue to appeal to the people to stop tribal fighting. It is a disease that destroys the future of our younger generation. In fact, there's no reward for killing each other in this bad practice of tribal fighting, yet our people continue to do this evil.”

Sir Peter stated that he would consider rebuilding the former Laiagam High School to a secondary school only if the people behave themselves and look after government funded projects.

Sir Peter further presented a K250,000 cheque to Aiyak high to prepare for the enrollment of grade nine students this year.

The leaders of eight surrounding tribes, including Walin, Sakar, Tiwalin, Kindarep, Yangege, Monan, Mulapin and Andaman, have pledged to take ownership in looking after the new school.

They also thanked the EPG for recommending the establishment of the school.

Meantime, the Enga Provincial Government has also announced the elevation of Surunki and Kandep high schools to secondary learning institutions.

(Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, being welcomed to Aiyak Primary School at Laiagam)