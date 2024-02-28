New Development Cooperation Policy to align with MTDP IV

Following the expiry of the previous DCP in 2023, a two-week workshop was held recently to review the progress of the DCP and to look at how the country engages with its Development Partners.

The previous DCP 2018-2022 was designed to reflect the development priorities articulated in the Medium Term Development Plan III.

With eyes set on the future, the new DCP seeks to align partner programs with the government's development priorities outlined in the MTDP IV. By coordinating efforts, the policy aims to optimize the impact of development resources on citizens' lives.

DNPM Secretary, Koney Samel, reiterated the government's commitment to steering the delivery of development resources for tangible outcomes.

With anticipation building, the DNPM strives to craft a comprehensive DCP that paves the way for sustainable progress and inclusive growth.