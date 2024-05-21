New cocoa export depot inaugurated

This facility aims to enhance market access and secure premium prices for over 20,000 cocoa farming households.

A first of its kind in the province, the depot is now operated by West Sepik Investment Limited, the business arm of the provincial administration. It marks a significant advancement in the local cocoa industry, offering proper storage and better marketing opportunities to local farmers. This setup ensures that farmers receive higher prices for their cocoa beans, thus improving their incomes and livelihoods.

Distinguished guests at the inauguration included Governor of West Sepik Province Tony Wouwou, Monica Vazquez Pablo from the EU Delegation, Kesang Phuntsho representing the UN Resident Coordinator, and Ali Said Yesuf, EU-STREIT PNG Programme Coordinator.

Governor Wouwou expressed profound gratitude to the European Union and the FAO-led EU-STREIT PNG Programme, highlighting the depot's role in boosting productivity and providing critical marketing services. Monica Vazquez Pablo lauded the initiative's potential to help farmers produce higher-quality cocoa and access better markets.

Kesang Phuntsho emphasized the importance of sustainability in leveraging cocoa's significant contribution to Papua New Guinea’s agricultural exports. Ali Said Yesuf underscored the project’s success in enhancing the cocoa value chain, positioning Vanimo as a crucial hub for cocoa exports.

The facility, with an investment of PGK 1.67 million and a 50 metric tonne storage capacity, is set to support the region's economic growth through a sustainable business model developed by West Sepik Investment Limited. This model aims to ensure the depot’s long-term functionality and its positive impact on the local economy.

The inauguration of the Cocoa Export Market Depot is a milestone in the EU-STREIT PNG Programme’s efforts to enhance agricultural production, improve farmers' livelihoods, and promote sustainable growth in Papua New Guinea.