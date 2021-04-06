New classroom the start of Morobe school’s plans for success

The new classroom is providing a safe learning space for local children.

Ngariawang 2 Elementary School successfully implemented the School Learning Improvement Plan (SLIP), and the result was a new classroom.

Staff and the school board of management implemented SLIP with support from parents and the nearby community.

The project was initiated following training to improve the planning capacity of teachers and boards of management.

SLIP was delivered by World Vision, as part of the Together for Education (T4E) program.

The T4E program is supported by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership.

It aims to improve teacher performance, create a more inclusive learning environment, and strengthen the capacity of parents to support children’s learning.

It provides professional development for teachers, provides contemporary learning resources for schools and works with stakeholders to strengthen school governance.

Teacher-in-charge Yanik Kwanean has been teaching at Ngariawang for eight years.

She is the only teacher at the school.

Ms Kwanean took part in school management training along with board of management chairman Michael Kupik and board member Paul Magan.

During the training, the three learned to create and execute SLIPs and identified a permanent classroom as the highest priority.

Ms Kwanean said they have proven that community support can transform a school and contribute immensely to a child’s education.

“Me and the community representatives have the knowledge” Ms Kwanean said.

“With the help of our community we have built this new permanent classroom. I am very thankful for that.”

The Ngariawang 2 community is nearly three hours by road from Lae.

Until now, the school has operated from bush material classrooms built by the villagers since its establishment in 2012.

With no road access to transport building materials to the school, the local community built a one-kilometre road using spades and hoes.

Mr Kupik said the school management training helped foster more engagement and the community has made it its business to ensure kids can attend school and get the knowledge they need to succeed in life.

“Our community has completely changed its mindset and is helping us to bring about necessary change to the community and the school,” he said.

Mr Magan said the community have now made plans to build another classroom and bring water supply into the village and the school.

"After the SLIP training, we are confident we can achieve all these plans we have and we are working together towards it,” he said.

Ngariawang 2 elementary is one of 109 schools supported by the T4E program in Morobe Province.

The program also gave Ms Kwanean the opportunity to undertake three teacher trainings, which she said have significantly improved students’ literacy and numeracy skills.

“My students can read and do maths without much help, which was not the case in the past,” Ms Kwanean said.

“This is mainly because I now understand the concept of multi-grade teaching,” Ms Kwanean said.

The T4E Project is implemented by World Vision, ChildFund and Library For All.

It is part of Papua New Guinea and Australia’s broader education and leadership partnership and a key contributor in supporting the National Department of Education’s priority of improving girls and boys early grade literacy and numeracy.

Photo by: World Vision