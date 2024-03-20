New classroom for remote Minda school

This isolated community marked a historic occasion as Talasea MP Freddie Kumai and his administrative team inaugurated a newly constructed classroom valued at K100,000.00. This vital addition aims to cater to the educational needs of Early Childhood students within the village.

Previously, children from Minda Village undertook a challenging journey, trekking several kilometres on foot to attend classes at Bagum Primary School in a nearby village. The inauguration of the new classroom signifies not only a shift in educational accessibility but also a stride towards inclusivity and empowerment within the community.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Talasea District Development Authority (DDA), aligns with the National Government's commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind. Establishing a dedicated educational institution within Minda Village echoes this ethos, promising a brighter future for its young learners.

The commissioning and handover ceremony of the classroom stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between government bodies and local communities in bridging educational disparities. With this milestone, Minda Village embarks on a new chapter of educational advancement, fostering growth, and prosperity for generations to come.