New camera for UPNG journalism strand

For this reason, the BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) supported the University of Papua New Guinea’s Journalism & Public Relations Strand with a camera on Friday, October 15th.

BSP marketing’s public relations & communications manager, Lavinia Mul, on behalf of the bank presented a camera to the students, saying: “Upcoming journalists should be equipped with a host of skills – both traditional and digital – and by having access to a proper high quality camera.

“We hope the device enhances students’ skills for your internal productions and other publications the strand has.”

In encouraging the students to look after the new asset, Mul said: “The importance is not the camera itself but what it produces. Photographs and videos have become vital to communication, education and preservation of history. It also plays a vital role in our daily business at the bank.”

UPNG Registrar, Professor Peter Petsul, on behalf of the university management thanked BSP for continuing its reach in the communities and extending that support to the university.

“Such equipment (camera) goes a long way and we are privileged and thankful for the support,” said Prof Petsul.

“Our business involves imparting knowledge to our students and equipment enhance the quality of our products. It will help our school go a long way.”

Executive Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Leo Marai, which the Journalism and Public Relations strand comes under, appreciated the assistance for the program’s close to a hundred students.