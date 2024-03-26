New cabinet ministers sworn in

Member for Bogia, Robert Naguri is the new Energy Minister, filling the portfolio left by Kerenga Kua and Lucas Dekena is the new Education Minister replacing the late Jimmy Uguro, maintaining a regional balance in the cabinet.

Member for Bogia, Robert Naguri and Member for Gumine Lucas Dekena, were sworn in as new ministers today, at the Government Haus.

With the Bible and the Constitution on hand, both declared their loyalty to the independent state of Papua New Guine a protocol all ministers go through after their appointment.

Prime Minister James Marape, in congratulating the duo on their appointments, said as CEO of the country, he has appointed ministers to roles associated with their education qualifications and experience.

“The two gentlemen are educated in their own rights. At this time whilst education is not a necessary requirement, but you would have seen my appointment of cabinet as late. We are trying our absolute best to also infuse into cabinet ministers who can match or can perform at areas where they are competent, their qualifications relate to so that we are not just holding office passing time but we are delivering on intentions and expectations of our people to achieve work.

Minister Naguri is a graduate of the University of Technology and Minister Dawa is a graduate of the University of Papua New Guinea,” said Marape.

In defending his actions to create new ministries, he said many departments are big and need to be divided so there is sufficient political oversight to get these departments to work. He said he has been targeting departments that are responsible for progressing the government’s Key Performance Areas identified in the Medium Term Development Plan.

“Some maybe complaining that the cabinet is too bloated- far from it, it is not bloated. We are consistent with the one-third requirement that our MPs can be cabinet ministers. Today in a parliament that is kept at 118 and with 126 seats to be the seat of parliament after next elections, cabinet ministries that we allocate to be filled subsumes the workload that a growing population and a growing country has at the moment. Work is bigger and sometimes in the huge inefficient public service we have, we need political oversight directly ontop of the lead of different responsibilities to ensure work gets pushed.”

The appointments today also reflect a regional balance, maintaining these portfolios within the Simbu and Madang provinces, despite a swap of portfolios with Naguri taking over Energy and Dekena as Education Minister.