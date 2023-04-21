New Buildings Commissioned for NPAT and NFI

The event was attended by government dignitaries, including the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture and the National Planning and Monitoring Secretary. The buildings include a duplex office complex for NPAT and a three-unit L building accommodation for NFI staff.

NPAT Director, Michael Doa, expressed his happiness about the new office building, stating that he had been operating in a container office for forty years. The National Cultural Commission Executive Director, Mr. Steven Enomb Kilanda, acknowledged and thanked the government institutions for supporting these projects and the development of these infrastructures.

The Planning Secretary, Mr. Konney Samuel, expressed his gratitude for the National Cultural Commission funding these development and infrastructure projects and pledged to continue working with the Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture and its mandatory institutions to support their work in the sector.

The Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Hon. Isi Henry Leonard, expressed happiness in seeing positive changes and development taking shape through the positive approach and corporation between these important government institutions.

He emphasized the importance of preserving, protecting, developing, promoting, and safeguarding indigenous cultures and supporting these cultural institutions that play a vital role in these efforts.

The commissioning of these new buildings signifies a milestone achievement for the ancillary support staff, performers, and officers of NPAT and NFI, as well as the people of Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

This highlights the government's commitment to supporting and promoting indigenous cultures.