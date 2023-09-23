New British High Commissioner

Angela Marco is the new British ambassador to PNG succeeding Keith Scott who will be embarking on another diplomatic mission.

Prime Minister Marape expressed his gratitude for the relationship between PNG and the UK, emphasizing the commitment to the Commonwealth that both nations share.

He asked Marco to deepen her understanding of PNG and its diversity.

“Welcome to Papua New Guinea Madam High Commissioner. You will quickly discover that PNG extends far beyond Port Moresby.

“After settling into your office, I invite you to take the time to explore our beautiful provinces and get to know the essence of our nation,” Marape said.

Marape also highlighted environment priorities of his government, emphasizing the conservation of forests in PNG.