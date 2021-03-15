New Bridges for Misima

Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture and Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, says they have secured bridge parts from the Department of Works.

“We’ve already secured some bridge parts through the works program. I thanked Works Minister, Michael Nali, for considering our request and they will provide us bridge parts for the Kakama Bridge and the Eiaus Bridge,” said Minister Leonard.

Kakama Bridge is located at Gulewa Village on the North Coast of Misima, while the Eiaus Bridge is located in Eiaus Village along the South Coast.

Like the roads in Misima, the bridges were built during the era of the Misima Mine. After the closure of the mine in 2004, the bridges have deteriorated to an unusable state.

The new bridges will be built once the Misima Ring Road construction and the Misima Secondary School Infrastructure Projects are completed.

“Those are the two major bridges that we need to construct. The old ones were built by the mines and they actually deteriorated very badly so we need to remove them and construct the new ones.”

A K1 million Grant has been committed by the National Government to build the new bridges.