New Border Market Proposed

Office of the Member for Vanimo Green, Belden Namah recently presented K500,000 to locals of Kembratoro in Amanab LLG.

This financial assistance will assist in opening up the rural district to more opportunities for trade and services.

Kembratoro is a 30-minute walk to the PNG/Indonesian border, which is less than 5 Kilometres away and the people there are traditional border crossers.

About 20 percent of Kembratoro’s population has moved to the other side in search of better services such as education, health care and access to other necessities.

This has become a concern for the Green River LLG and for this reason, Namah has come forward to improve service delivery into the electorate so that Papua New Guineans on the other side of the boarder can return home.

“The boarder must be open for services to be able to flow in and our people on the other side of the boarder must return to their country.

“I do not blame my people who fled to the other side for better services, it is the national government’s failure. It is the national governments responsibility to look after the people at the border,” Namah said.

When presenting the cheque to the community, he praised locals for their initiative in proposing the idea in a document. Namah reassured them that he would take it to the national level to address.

“I created the Boarder Development Authority for such purposes but previous leaders failed to realise the importance of that institution. I live at the border. Hence, I will take ownership of this project and will make sure it is realised.”

Locals have organised themselves under Wahi Resources Limited and are looking forward to the development.

Meantime, Namah challenged the youth to also take part meaningfully and not engage in illegal activities before presenting them with K10,000.

He said under the District Development Authority DDA will make sure this project is done properly and that the people of Vanimo and PNG rightfully benefit from their resources.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about our gold, vanilla, and cocoa going over there for lesser value in the past. This project now will put an end to the unequal trade that we have been facing.

“This is a big project and we are intending to trade with another country. When you do this at a community level, as your leader will take it to the national level.”