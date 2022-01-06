New Appointment necessary

In his statement, the Defence Secretary commended the former Commander for his service and congratulated Major General Goina on his appointment.

Secretary Akipe said the Defence Secretary was aware of a notice issued to former Commander Toropo on 13 December 2021 as per contractual obligations under the Public Servants Management Act.

Akipe said when advised and informed, the Defence Council took two things into account, the issue of writs in April 2022 and the ending of former Commander Toropo’s term in office on June 13 2022.

“So you have a situation where when the outgoing, or when the commander’s term expires, there won’t be a government, although there will be a care-taker government, the care-taker government will not have the legal power to do an appointment to a constitutional office like the Commander of the Papua new Guinea Defence Force. Having considered all these, the Defence Council in its wisdom, decided to recommend to the NEC for the necessary changes in the interest of national security. And the Defence Council was very responsible in the decision to trigger the change,” explained Secretary Akipe.