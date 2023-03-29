New ABG MPs sworn in

Patrick Koles was sworn in as the Member for Haku Constituency whilst Didymus Napto Kissu was sworn in as Member for Nissan following the recent by-election of the constituencies.

Both members were elected to their respective seats following the deaths of the former constituency Members – Late Xavier Kareku, the then Member for Haku who passed on in March last year whilst in office and Late Charry Napto, Member for Nissan, who lost his life in a tragic incident two years ago.

Koles, a former provincial administrator, thanked the people of Haku for giving him the mandate and also called for their support to achieve the aspirations of Bougainville.

Napto shared similar sentiments, thanking the chiefs and people of Nissan for electing him and he said he would do his best to take on the leadership and legacy set by his father, Late Charry Napto, in serving the people of Nissan.

Chief Magistrate Bruce Tasikul was present to officiate the swearing in ceremony at the BHoR.