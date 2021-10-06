NEHASA COVID-19 Fundraising Drive

Association President, Jarmol Hogi, a third year UPNG student is appealing to Eastern Highlands business houses and individuals to contribute to their fundraising drive to purchase much needed oxygen cylinders.

The one-week fundraising drive which started last Sunday has so far within three days have raised K34,500, also working alongside with its professional network.

According to Mr Hogi, what they raised is more than the target of K30,000 but there is still need for more funding to continue the response.

The NEHASA is a non-profit organization, which was started 1987 as a student ministry under the PNG Tertiary Students’ Associations. Its membership is located all over the country in all tertiary institutions, mainly to enhance the gospel and embark on projects to help EHP communities.

“This year COVID-19 has been the most imminent threat to our community, not only in Eastern Highlands but Papua New Guinea. Eastern Highlands has been hit hard by the Delta Variant.

“Most of our family members, friends are succumbing to the disease because of lack of medical equipment and supplies. This is the reason why the National Eastern Highlands Adventist students has taken this initiative for a public appeal,” Mr Hogi said.

He said the appeal is not only for the oxygen cylinders but also for the PPE materials for the front line health workers.

In conclusion, Mr Hogi appealed to the people to forgo myths and misunderstanding of COVID-19 and adhere to the protocols issued by the government.

“COVID-19 is real, I can say that. I want to be frank also that it is because of our ignorance that we are at that stage struggling. It is very important for us to adhere to the measures that have been imposed by the government, to have mask, if you have to be vaccinated, get vaccinated.”