Neglected for decades

It was fist established in 1985 and after 36 years, the school has made no progress in terms of human resource development.

Head teacher, Andrew Luke Kasin, pointed out that the school is situated in a remote area where basic government services such as road infrastructure and healthcare have been lacking for years.

“Young people in Wam LLG do not feel like going to school because of the distance and the road condition, potentially creating a generation of illiterate people,” he stated.

“Even teachers refuse their postings to teach at Wallam primary because the school is in a very remote area.

“Wallam Primary School is level four and we only have grades one to six and for students to continue their grades seven and eight, we send them to St. Leo Aresili Primary School.

“Since the establishment of the school, most of the young people have dropped out in grade six as they no longer have that desire to complete their education journey.”

Kasin believes that the people would be encouraged to pursue education if they feel the presence of their government on ground.

“When there is road access, these rural population will see the light and know the importance of education. Even teachers would be willing to come and teach and that will improve the standard of the school.

“Wam LLG is made up of six council wards with a population of more than four thousand people. Places along the main highway at Panidu junction to Wallam Primary School and Yasum Community School have not seen any basic Government service.

“People living along these places travel four to five hours on a dirt road to reach the main highway.”

As it is, the school has makeshift classrooms and teachers’ houses while the project fees are used to get teaching and learning materials.

Community leaders are appealing to their district and provincial leaders to assist them.