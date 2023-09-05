Negeri to Manipur road to be upgraded

Office of the Governor of Madang, Ramsy Pariwa facilitated the much-needed maintenance work in preparation for the ELC-PNG Madang District Church Conference, which will be hosted by the Begesin circuit at Manupir mission station.

Members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Office of the Governor.

The road will be the main access to the station and will be used by the Lutheran Christians during the conference.

Governor Pariwa ensured his officers were on site last week at Manipur Station, to plan for the upgrade. The officers braved the treacherous road conditions, starting from the Negeri junction situated along the Madang-Ramu highway, into the hinterlands of Begesin to reach Manipur station.

Pastor Tony Negeip highlighted the importance of the road upgrade and how it would assist ELC-PNG members from other circuits within Madang to travel smoothly to reach the Manipur mission station.

Pastor Porimoip, and Reeves Tom who are local Begesin church leaders also thanked the governor for the funding.

“Hamaspla yia mipla krai long displa kain sevis, mipla painim planti hevi. Nau Gavana kam mipla hamamas long yu, em brukim tutak nau, festpla taim blong mipla lukim olsem opis bilong Gavana kam kamap long hia,” said Pastor Porimoip.

(We have longed for and cried for services over the years and this is the first time we are witnessing a service from the office of the governor. We thank the governor for bringing light to this community.)

Another church representative, Pastor Philip said the assistance from the Governor came as a surprise.

"We did not expect this. We are grateful that the Governor has realized our needs and chose to assist us," Pastor Philip said.