NEFC conduct costing study for B’ville

The purpose of the costing study is to answer the question “What is the cost-of-service delivery in Bougainville”.

National Economic and Fiscal Commission Advisor, Allan Cairns said that through this study NEFC is building on the experience it has got over the past 20 years of doing costing studies for the provinces right across the country.

“NEFC does costing studies for all the provinces in a period of five years intervals excluding the Autonomous Region of Bougainville,” said Cairns.

He said the reason why Bougainville was not part of the previous studies is because Bougainville has special arrangement systems and NEFC is being tasked to conduct a separate cost of services study for its government.

The cost of services study for AROB covers the discussions on the progress made in the drawdown of powers and transfer of functions from the Government of PNG to AROB, what are the cost of government in AROB, what functions and costs remain uncertain, and how does the situation in AROB compare to similar provinces in terms of infrastructure and services.

He said, according to some of the study findings, part of the costs for the Bougainville Government is tied up to the National Government given most of the AROB government’s functions are still with the National Government.

“Cost of services like Education, Health, Transport, Works, Civil Aviation, Ports, Water and Power are partly tied up to the National Government,” Cairns said.

Meantime, Principal Policy Analyst-Cost and Finance with NEFC, Mala Zebby Marare described this study as very important for both the Governments of PNG and ABG.

He said, currently both governments do not know the actual cost of service delivery for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“The findings from this study will inform both governments, especially the PNG government on how much funding should be allocated to service delivery in AROB,” he said.

Marare said through the study, they will be able to set out the exact costs of each sector and where these cost centers (Districts, LLGs, Constituents) are so when it comes to service delivery, it will help in terms of planning and budgeting.