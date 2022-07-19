The Need For Professional Volunteerism

The development of the policy is in an effort to maximize the resourcefulness of skilled, technical and professional people who are readily available in the communities to serve people in Papua New Guinea.

The strategic drive of the ‘National Policy on Professional Volunteerism 2020 – 2025’ is to realize the full potential of the National Volunteer Service of PNG.

The policy defines a ‘professional volunteer’ as a person who although an expert or a specialist in a paid job proficient and trained or possesses skills and qualities will instead offer his or her services to help others.

Volunteerism in the view of the NVS is deeply rooted in the Melanesian culture where a community’s strength if driven in the right path is truly the way to go to achieve self-reliance and sustainable development in PNG communities.

Executive Director for NVS PNG Molly Willie acknowledged that the essence of volunteerism is slowly fading from communities and individuals.

She expressed the importance of the policy and the need for implementing partners and stakeholders of the NVS to read the policy and understand what genuine volunteerism is according to the policy.

She said, “We should not lose trying to understand what volunteerism is, we should read about it and we should encourage a lot more people to be volunteer.”

She went on to say that dialogue needs to happen at the political level, between district administrations, provincial administrations and leaders to find a way forward where these parties can be a part of volunteerism.

“We should also talk with them and see how they can also be part of volunteerism and putting funding into supporting young Papua New Guineans, graduates, from high schools and universities lo kisim liklik money lo helpim ol.”

Willie said not everyone will be able to get ‘white collar’ jobs and thus volunteerism is an avenue where the unemployed can build skills or utilize skills they already possess.