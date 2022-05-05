Need to improve basic education, PNGNRI

This PNG NRI Spotlight Article Volume 15, Issue 4: Assessment of Universal Basic Education Key indicators for 2015 by Peter Michael Magury, Research Fellow, provides insights into the status of PNG’s universal basic education in 2015 using the following three key indicators:

Access to education – More than half of the children enrolled in Elementary Prep were overage or underage. Cohort Retention rate – more students dropped out of school before completing Basic Education, and, Examination Pass Rate – Students’ scores on the English, Mathematics and Combined subjects’ examinations confirm an average score of less than 50% for the whole country which translate to poor performance. Students in only a few provinces scored above average such as Simbu, Eastern Highlands, NCD, Southern Highlands, Western Highlands, Hela and Jiwaka.

In a statement, PNG NRI outlined that if the intention is to improve the quality of basic education in the country, there is a need to provide adequate classrooms, teaching aids, and water and sanitation facilities. Train existing teachers and recruit new ones and provide them more incentives to motivate them, and to attract more people into the teaching profession.

