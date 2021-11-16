Need To Accomplish Connect PNG Program

Wereh told this newsroom that so far about half of the work has been completed by contractors.

The Government has targeted 2025 as the year to link up provinces to Port Moresby.

"We are focused on delivering the Government's plan but funding delays always slows down our work.

"With four more years to go before the country celebrates its 50th Independence anniversary, we must deliver this program as a token of appreciation from the Government to the people," Wereh said.

He added that PNG is a very difficult country to build roads, but government must prioritize the missing links and fund the program as planned.