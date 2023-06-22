NDoH Procurement Committee sworn-in

Minister for Health & HIV/AIDS, Dr. Lino Tom witnessed the occasion.

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) is responsible for approval of procurement of goods, services and projects that cost more than K5 million. Those that cost from K50,000 to K1 million are approved by the Secretary of NDOH.

The purpose of the NDOH Special Procurement Committee is to:

Undertake, manage, control, regulate procurement within K5 million;

Protect the use of public funds and ensure that good public financial management practices are followed;

Ensure fairness amongst suppliers and transparency when procuring goods, services, and works; and

Ensure procurement is conducted in a timely manner.

There are six committee members. Health Secretary Dr Osborne Liko is Chairman. Deputy Chairman is Elva Lionel, Deputy Secretary of Health - National Health Planning & Corporate Services. Other members are Veari Hitolo (Executive Manager, Strategic Procurement) and Samson Metofa (First Assistant Secretary for the Department of Finance). Only four of the six members were present at the swearing in.

Committee member Lillian Vevara (Deputy State Solicitor) has been sworn in, while Dulcie Bodu (Administration Manager, PNG Chamber of Commerce), is yet to be sworn in.