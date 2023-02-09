NDOH dedicates year to service

Staff attended the service which was held at the department headquarters at Aopi Centre. The Minister for Health, Dr Lino Tom, could not attend as he was ill.

The theme of this year’s dedication service was “Be Holy for I am Holy” from 1 Peter 1:16.

Guest Speaker, Pastor Jessy Peter from the Marimari Lutheran Church delivered the sermon. Pastor Peter said health is a ministerial department, and this event provided an opportunity for everyone to minister the love of God through honest work, for God’s Glory, and for service to the people.

“Today, we begin a new history, and today, is the golden moment to harness it for the betterment of the future. The past is gone. The future is yet to come but today we are granted this opportunity to make a better choice today, to renew ourselves, aligning ourselves with God, and at the same time, to be considerate of the future generation and future of this department,” Pastor Peter said.

“We are climbing mountains and conquering new lands. It begins today. Don’t wait for tomorrow. We shape the future today by standing at the feet of the future tree, whether the future tree will be yielding or will wither or cut off, it depends on what you do.”

He said his pastoral work and that of the department, is about restoring and preserving lives. Pastor Peter’s main message was about salt and light, taken from Mathew 5:13-16.

Department Secretary Dr Osborne Liko challenged each staff to seize any opportunity they have to make a difference.

“Let’s seize the moment, whether you have been a health worker for two years or five years, seize the moment, do what you can do to the best of your ability. If you fear God, honour God, let’s walk the talk in everything we do,’’ said Dr. Liko.

A prayer fellowship for department staff was introduced last month. Staff from every Christian denomination could attend during lunch hour every Mondays to share God’s word and worship together.