NDDA Gives K5m to Churches

Namatainai MP and NDDA Chairman, Walter Schnaubelt during the United Church Women’s Fellowship 9th Convention at Kimadan in Sentral Niu Ailan recently, said in the NDDA budget all churches receive K10,000 every year totaling up to about K5 million.

He told those present that the United Church has, to date, received K2m while the other K3m has been spread out to other churches.

He added that the NDDA is continuing to support the churches because they play a significant role in the community and society especially in the medical and spiritual fronts.

“About one third to about 40 percent of that K2m is in Kimadan and the support is towards the much-needed infrastructure because the churches and their buildings in the rural settings need our support to get their buildings up to where it was.

“The churches and Christian Faith is not given enough support or appreciated for what they do in each society, village and community.

Mr Schnaubelt said that as the leader of Namatanai, he sees the importance of spiritual development and Christianity in communities, which compelled him to support the churches.

“I made that part of the budget within the district goes towards supporting Churches and their infrastructural programme. They get their necessary funding because it’s important to support where we can.

“The Government is supposed to step up and meet the shortfall to allow the spiritual development to continue and that has got my support without a doubt.

NDDA Business Arm, Namatanai Advancement Limited (NAL) also donated about K10,000 worth of fruit and vegetables to the women’s convention which included transportation and two pigs.

NAL also supported some of the women from other provinces with transportation to West Coast Namatanai where they travelled on the ferry to East New Britain and boarded their flights at Tokua Airport.

Meanwhile, the NDDA also supported the women with transport to and from Kokopo, East New Britain due to the downgraded flights by the airlines following the Kavieng airport extension project.