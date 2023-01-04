NCDPHA and PMGH discuss mortuary issue

NCD PHA CEO Dr. Steven Yennie is aware that the mortuary is full and can no longer accommodate dead bodies.

“As a responsible Health Authority, we have advised NCDC and management,” Dr Yennie said.

“The pressing issue is how do we make sure we address the bodies outside the layout area at the mortuary. Those discussions will be subjected to PMGH Management team discussing with NCDC,” he added.

Dr. Yennie said the NCDPHA will purchase container size coolers and conduct a mass burial as part of its short term plan to address the situation.

“We are looking at container size cooler so they can be able to manage the current load of number of corpse.

“Port Moresby General Hospital can also liaise with NCDPHA to executive a mass burial,” he added.

Meanwhile, a mass burial of unclaimed bodies was underway today at the 9mile cemetery.