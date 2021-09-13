NCD/Central Command conclude workshop on high

During the closing day of the workshop NCD/Central Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said the issues and challenges identified and raised will be integrated into the Royal Papua New Guinea corporate plan.

The NCD/Central Command concluded the workshop on Thursday, after an intense dialogue at the Sogeri hotel, outside Port Moresby.

Just like any Government Department, the Police force is faced with challenges of financial and resource constrains, welfare and manpower issues.

All these issues were raised as having effect on the productivity output in the workforce.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu said as a way forward, the command must partner with communities to cut down on crime and expense in policing the Port Moresby and Central Province.

Central Police Commander John Midi said planning is important.

The workshop was funded by the Australian Federal Police.