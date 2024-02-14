NCDC Welcomes Central Representative

Acting Provincial Administrator Edward Kila took the oath of office last month at the City Hall Boardroom, administered by Senior Magistrate Peter Balus from the Waigani District Court, in accordance with the NCDC Act.

During the solemn ceremony, Mr. Kila pledged to earnestly advocate for the interests of Central Province on the NCDC Board.

Emphasizing the shared goals of development between Central and NCD, he expressed his commitment to fostering closer ties and leveraging commonalities for the benefit of both regions.

City Manager Ravu Frank warmly welcomed Mr. Kila's appointment, highlighting the necessity for Central Province's representation as mandated by the NCDC Act. He underscored the importance of a cooperative relationship between NCD and Central Province in achieving effective.