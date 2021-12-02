NCDC To Rollout Ward Record Book System

The Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Acting Secretary, Joseph Warus, said the Ward Record Book System would capture important socio-economic and demographic information within a ward boundary including the names of all persons living within a particular ward.

“The Government realizing the importance of having accurate and timely data for development planning and policy formulation approved for the Ward Record Book System will be used for updating of the PNG Electoral Roll,” Mr Warus said.

He said the objective of the system is to develop a national data for generating a reliable, timely and up-to-date for planning, policy formulation, budgeting and allocation of resources for each wards and local level government.

City Manager, Bernard Kipit said the Ward Record System is a user-friendly tool to improve service delivery in the city.

He said NCDC could also use the system to have direct contact with community leaders in the city to address law and order issues.

Mr Warus said the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government aims to establish the system in all 6375 wards in the country, before the 2027 National Elections.

Milne Bay, West New Britian, Manus, Central, New Ireland, Wewak District, Wapanamanda, Lagiap/Pogera, Mul-Baiyer, Goroka, Nawaeb, Menyamya, Finschhafen and Gazelle have set up the Record Book System.