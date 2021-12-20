NCDC Offers Mobile Digital Payments

As part of Port Moresby’s modernisation and transformation strategy, NCDC city management endeavours to optimize revenue collection and therefore ensuring, service users have the opportunity to pay their bills on time with the introduction of mobile digital payments.

NCDC City Manager Bernard Kipit said: “By becoming a Mobile Merchant on the BSP Mobile Banking service, this enables alternative payments options for residents to pay for municipal services using their mobile phone 24/7 for services like NCDC Land Tax, garbage rates, dump fees, burial fees and market vendor fees, in an efficient, accountable and faster process.”

He said this accomplishment provides all its customers mobile payments without needing to physically go to NCDC to pay bills.

“This means they can remain up to date on their bills, and avoid penalties for late fees. It will definitely increase the efficiency and ease of reconciliation, with the reduced hassles associated with handling cash and more secure way to receive payments means my staff do not have to visit the bank regularly. The challenges of COVID situation in Port Moresby has impacted many service providers, and this mode of payment reduces direct customer-contact with our staff and equally important is all NCDC services’ clients can pay immediately to access our services” said Bernard Kipit.

When paying your NCDC Service, payment steps are:

Dial *131# for BSP MB Customers and enter your Mobile PIN to access the service Select Payments and choose “NCDC Services” Enter invoice number Enter payment amount Choose receipt recipient Enter recipient number Confirm payment

Payment e-receipt is generated as an instant SMS notification as soon as the customer confirms payment and sent to both the paying customer and NCDC as the Merchant.