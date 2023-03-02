NCDC honors financial obligation to Central Government

The payments are from the NCD Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected for January and February this year (2023).

Speaking during the presentation, Governor Parkop assured Governor Peter that NCDC is willing to give whatever that is due to the Central Government under the Law.

Governor Parkop said despite the court cases and other issues with the law, NCDC will continue to deliver to the Central people what is required.

He added that both NCD and Central Provincial Governments could share their development road maps and find a middle ground on how they can share resources and ideas for the betterment of Central and NCD.

“Court and legal issues can continue, but nothing will stop our working relationship and understanding. We can still work together; we don’t want to have bad relationships,” Parkop said.

Governor for Central Province Rufina Peter said she looks forward to working in partnership with NCD for the good of the people of both provinces.