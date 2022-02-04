NCDC commits K1.5m For Elections

The signing took place at the Electoral Commission head office in the presence of Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai and NCD City Manager, Bernard Kipit.

Mr Kipit said: “It is not easy to run elections and as such, NCDC has come onboard to assist wherever they can to deliver fair elections in the nation’s capital.

Under the agreement, the Municipal Government committed K1.5 million including agreeing to make available recreational parks and stadiums for polling and counting.

Mr Sinai thanked NCDC for the support adding that the apart from the National Government, provincial governments and government agencies including Police and Defence Force have a duty to support the Electoral Commission deliver the elections.