NCDC Board Sworn In

Led by Chairman and NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, the board comprises Deputy Governor, Chairman for Motu Koitabu Assembly, Dadi Toka Jnr, MP Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko, and MP Moresby North East, John Kaupa, and Central Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba.

The board's establishment follows the partial amendment to the NCDC Act in December 2021. Governor Parkop clarified that the displacement of the board was not his doing and expressed concerns about the amendment's implications for the city and the nation.

Governor Parkop stressed the need for prior consultations and pursued legal action to seek justice for the people of NCD and Motu Koita.

He emphasized the importance of an Organic Law for municipal governance and urged commissioners to align their plans with the city's vision.

Governor Parkop also highlighted the potential for Gulf and Central provinces to develop their own cities and clarified that any dissolution of Port Moresby as the capital city would require constitutional amendments driven by national greatness.

The NCDC Board's inauguration ushers in a new era for Port Moresby, focused on building a clean, safe, healthy, and planned city.

The stage is set for transformative governance and inclusive development in the capital.