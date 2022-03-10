NCD Women Leaders Celebrate IWD

In attendance was a vast majority of women of various skills, experience and intellect from reputable individuals and companies in NCD. The Australian High Commission, Brian Bell Group of Companies and Bank South Pacific supports the event.

BPW exists to empower women and girls through scholarship and other women's economic empowerment programs as part of its drive and purpose, and through the Office of NCD Governor, NCDC was a gold sponsor of the day.

NCDC understands the need to have an educated city and appreciates the initiative, drive and leadership of BPW to achieve this outcome.

The delivery of an educated city outcome cannot be achieved alone and requires the partnership of all stakeholders, with the collaborative effort of the business and professional women in Port Moresby, an educated city and country is, and will be visible.

In special attendance were, Dame Carol Kidu and Dame Meg Taylor, who are an inspiration to all women in PNG and during the event, women were encouraged to find their purpose, achieve outcomes and raise good sons.

With the support of NCD Governor, NCDC Deputy City Manager, Patricia Mesa who was in company of Director for Amazing Port Moresby Brand, Fazilah Bazari, Finance Controller Edith Laufa, Events Manager Claudia Towak, Development Control Manager, Amanda Binoka and Principal Legal Officer, Lari Raula to mark the day, led an NCDC team.

At the Amazing Port Moresby event with various SMEs present members of the Active City Development program gave insights to its works on how they involve youths and mothers in the community including men and boys.

Director for Amazing Port Moresby, Fazilah Bazari gave encouragement to the women saying, “At the Active City Development Program, we are leading the organization with women in the forefront. We work with all you women, because you guys are the ones who move this city, who move this country.”

Speaking to female leaders, professionals and businesswomen, Mrs Mesa said on behalf of the Governor, they were pleased to support the event, which is a platform that gives opportunity for women and girls to be educated, knowing that education is empowerment.