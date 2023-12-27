NCD TVET scholarship now online

Created by likeminded individuals from the NCD TVET team, the 2024 NCD TVET SFAP Online Application was established to match the trend of the digital era.

The application is an effective user-friendly platform, designed specifically to ensure there is consistency in the roll-out of this program, starting in 2024 and onward.

The application was launched by the Governor for NCD in a small yet significant ceremony in Port Moresby today.

“The reason why we are launching the app today is because of the process that will be involved such as the screening and selection process, to ensure students go to study on time during the start of the 2024 academic year,” Governor Parkop said.

He said since the inception of the TVET scholarship program in 2009, efforts were made to ensure it reached its highest standard.

Therefore, Parkop said through this application, it is expected to ease a number of challenges.

“One of the major challenge is due to the long process it takes for the payment to go in. And when payments are not made on time, many students lose their scholarship and are sent back home due to late school fee payment,” Parkop said.

He said with this new innovative online portal, this will now be a thing of the past making the application process easier and at their fingertips.

The governor said this app will ensure students follow the right process to apply based on merit.

NCD TVET SFAP Consultant Jacqueline Nen said the application will ensure data is recorded to keep track of the number of applicants from 2024 and onward.

NCD TVET application is now open for students in NCD. It closes on 1st February 2024. Approximately 700 scholarships are available.

Eligible students are encouraged to visit the TVET Facebook page to apply and at the same time share the link for others to apply as well.