NCD Police Performance Commended

The team of 70 police officers led by Contingent Commander, Inspector Simon Dugumi hailed a success operation.

The 70 personnel were from Police headquarters and Reservist from the 2022 intake one, attached to stations throughout the National Capital District.

Inspector Dugumi explained that they were tasked in providing security during polling in Goroka and Daulo in Eastern Hihghlands and onto Chimbu Province.

Although violence and unrest are common during the elections, especially in the upper Highlands region.

Community representatives in Eastern Highlands and Chimbu commended the NCD Police for providing security and ensuring the communities were delivered a free, fair, and safe election.

“I’m grateful to PPC Michael Weli and his team of policemen and women, our QRF Response team of Defence, CS was successful. Our security was well managed,” Election Manager, Steven Kaupa said.

Part of the team returned to NCD on 21st July and the rest on 23rd July.

Since their return to Port Moresby, they continued their task working alongside Military personnel in bringing peace and order in the election related havoc that transpired in Port Moresby this week.