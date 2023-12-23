NCD police kick off security operations

The operation commenced yesterday and will continue for 14 days.

The launching was commemorated by hosting the end-of-year parade for police officers in NCD.

Speaking to the police officers during the parade, the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said police will conduct routine operations beginning with city roadblocks.

“All vehicles on the road will be checked both interior and exterior during the roadblocks,” he said.

Sika said a liquor ban will be enforced alongside the operation.

Metsup Sika strongly encourages the police officers to use their intelligence during the operations to ensure there is no lawlessness this festive season.

The Central or NCD Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anthony Wagambie Jr, told the police officers that they must enforce the full force of the law when conducting policing duty throughout this festive season operation.

Wagambie Jr urged them to serve with dignity, upholding the principles of the police force to ensure the community is safe this festive season.

Meanwhile, six vehicles were issued by the National Capital District Commission to support the police operations.