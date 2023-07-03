NCD police challenged to perform

This is the second parade directed this year in Moresby North East, spear headed by the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Chief Inspector Silva Sika.

The purpose of the parade is to highlight the issues of law and order in NCD and boost the performance of police offices making their role visible to the community.

Public safety officers and other specialist officers in each sectors of the police department took part in the parade.

Met. Supt. Silva Sika said this parade is part of the plan established to manage the welfare of the police officers to ensure they are responsible in the conduct of their behavior in the police force.

“When I came in as a Metsup, I came in with a plan to achieve the management of the welfare of my police officers and to manage crime in the city,” he said.

He said police resources are given and urge the police officers to use the resources for the common good to reduce law and order in NCD.

Member for Moresby North East, John Kaupa thanked the metropolitan for the initiative. He urge police officers to make use of the little resources they have to make visible the role they are performing in the community.

The next parade will be held in Gerehu.