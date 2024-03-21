NCD police called to be proactive in prep for Easter

The outgoing National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika had met with the three Zone Commanders, the police station commanders and other officers in charge of their respective divisions to plan in advance for the long weekend.

This he says is because when people are not busy, they resort to consuming alcohol and that can lead to the proliferation of violence and crime.

The National Capital District Commission had also issued an alcohol ban notice in the city that will run from Friday 29th March to Monday April 1st.

Sika urged the public to adhere to the alcohol restrictions and behave during the Easter period. He said police will be enforcing that notice.

"As we all know in our annual calendar, Easter is a time we sit and reflect on how Christians all throughout the world commemorate the journey that Christ took amid his final Passover to the time he was laid in the tomb and then rose from death as we all read in the bible. As the Christians go to church and celebrate that, those that aren't church goers must respect them and abstain from disturbing them. Police officers will be deployed to monitor the city", Sika said.

He also warned shops trading alcohol to strictly adhere to the circular from the NCDC about the liquor ban.

He said according to the circular, the following licensed liquor selling permit holders will be affected: bottle shops, dealers, taverns, public bars in limited hotels and holders of cabaret permits.

He said the only ones exempted from this ban include restaurants where liquor is taken as a portion of the dinner by diners and guests, clubs restricted to individuals and their guests only and limited hotels and publicans where liquor will be restricted to dinners, lodgers and their guests only.

Sika also called on the police officers to follow what is being detailed in the event's operational orders that will be spelt out to them by their respective commanders.

The Easter operation will start next week and end after the Easter holiday.