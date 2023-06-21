NCD hospital progress update

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, Health and HIV Minister, Dr. Lino Tom, Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko met to make progress on the planned Level-5 Hospital for NCD, located at Tete in Gerehu.

Governor Parkop expressed his intention to announce the new PHA Board and provide updates on the new hospital in the near future.

He emphasized the urgency of commencing and completing the construction of the new hospital to enable Port Moresby General Hospital to transform into the national referral and teaching hospital.

The Governor revealed that funding for the project had already been secured from the Chinese Government and a private bank, pending approval from the Cabinet.

The meeting served as a follow-up discussion from Governor Parkop's previous dialogue with Treasurer, Ian Ling Stuckey on Thursday, where these matters were initially addressed.