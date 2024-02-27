NCD honors late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare

Speakers of the night rekindled the true meaning of Papua New Guinea being a state and how it is supposed to symbolize freedom, peace and unity.

A ‘Walk for Sana’ was part of the commemorative events and residents of the nation’s capital took part in the walk from Paga Hill to the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

The night was eventful with the performance of several items including the Royal PNG Constabulary band performing the National Anthem and several other patriotic national songs.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Dulciana Somare-Brash, Sir Moi Avei and Prime Minister James Marape shared, acknowledged and paid homage to the Late Somare including his wife, Lady Veronica Somare.

“It’s a privilege to appreciate his demeanour, his vision and his character and what made him who he is and was. In various parts of our country, people thought it wasn’t a good idea to merge together and become one state. There was one man who was visible and vocal, leading and urging everyone to become one”, said Parkop.

Daughter of the Late Grand Chief, Dulciana Somare-Brash in contemplating her father’s characters and attributes had this to say:

“In our turmoil in recent months, I have recalled my father’s lessons. I’m sure if he was here, those conflicts could not only be appeased by peaceful means, only in words do we convey the sentiments we feel. Use words tactfully and responsibly, and always manage your own expectations. In good and bad times, exercise respect.”

Candles were lit and swayed as the sweet sound of music played on in remembrance of the founding father.

“Yes, there are challenges facing our country, we fall, we have to get up and walk again. I have come here to be his (Late Somare’s) voice tonight and share the sentiments with you, we should not hang our heads in shame because PNG has not disintegrated into 800 pieces, we are still united,” said Sir Moi Avei.

Prime Minister, James Marape's speech concluded formalities for the night.

“The greater challenge for us today is this generation must preserve the democracy he carved for us, the unity he stitched for us, the public service he bettered for us, the court house and the independence of judiciary he gifted us. It is our time now to ensure that we refurbish and maintain our democracy, clean our acts, respect the laws of our country and get back to work.”