NCD Environment program

Under its ‘Amazing Port Moresby’ banner, it is promoting the restoration of ecosystems through the hashtag #generationrestoration.

NCD Governor and the National Capital District Commission remains at the forefront of this campaign in partnership with significant stakeholders including the Ministry for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, CEPA, CCDA, UNDP, National Forest Authority.

All clad in green t-shirts, hundreds joined in, this time in support of Ecosystem Restoration, and for the environment in general, to emphasise they are taking practical steps towards protecting the planet.

They were up and walking as early as 5am, starting at Murray Barracks.

The walk continued onto the Poreporena Freeway and finished at Ela Beach.

The next big event is World Environment Day, to be celebrated this Saturday June 5th, at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Photo credit: NCDC Media Unit