NCD, Central Easter update

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Southern Command, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, in giving an update, said the liquor ban for bottle shops is in place as per the Pandemic Controller’s Measures.

“This has made a difference in policing the long weekend,” stated ACP Wagambie Jnr.

“There were isolated incidences of drunk and disorderly in predominantly settlements, which were attended to by police.”

He said Central Province was peaceful with people attending church services.

“The Central Police Rural Response Unit organised a patrol to Moreguina and areas in Abau where it was reported quiet.”