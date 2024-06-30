NCD and Sister Cities forge global collaboration

An "Intent to Partner" agreement was signed this week in Port Moresby, signifying a pivotal moment in enhancing cultural understanding and fostering economic cooperation among diverse communities.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop and Sister Cities Chair-Elect Carlo Capua jointly led the ceremony, emphasizing their shared commitment to mutual growth and collaboration.

This strategic partnership aims to harness collective resources and knowledge across borders, with a focus on enhancing trade opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting educational exchanges.

SCI's proactive efforts in establishing sister city relationships with prominent Papua New Guinean cities such as Port Moresby, Lae, and Madang underscore a broader vision to strengthen resilient local networks globally.

Simultaneously, discussions are underway to explore potential partnerships with cities in the United States, highlighting SCI's dedication to grassroots diplomacy and city-to-city cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Governor Parkop highlighted the partnership's potential to spur innovation and address local community needs through reciprocal exchanges in tourism promotion, emergency preparedness, and professional development.

The "Intent to Partner" agreement sets a solid foundation for substantive collaboration, aiming to empower communities through cultural enrichment and sustainable economic practices.

Looking forward, the collaboration between NCD and SCI holds promise for creating enduring impacts, fostering resilience, and driving prosperity for communities across continents.