Despite political and tribal turbulence in the province, the Enga Cultural Show Chairlady, Magreth Potane, remains committed to the annual event, which is scheduled for August 11th to 13th, 2023.

The show aims to promote cultural diversity and heritage, with 35 international tourists already booked to attend.

The NCC has also donated laptops to the Enga Cultural Educational program to enhance cultural education in the province.