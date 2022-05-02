NCC to sign agreement with WNBP

The MoU is one of the Partnership arrangements NCC is looking at to sustain arts and culture programs and activities throughout the country, in the bid to preserve, safeguard, protect and promote arts and cultures of the indigenous people of PNG.



The MoU will allow provincial governments to capture all culture and arts programs, activities, cultural resources, assets, facilities and establishments in their provincial budgetary system so that they take ownership.



As such, the MoU will pave the way forward for the province to take ownership of all culture and arts programs, activities, events, cultural resources, assets, facilities and establishments in the province.



The signatories to the MoU today will be the Governor for West New Britain, Sasindran Muthuvel, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard, WNBPG Acting Provincial Administrator, Leo Mapmani, Executive Director of NCC, Steven Kilanda and witnessed by the WNBPG legal officer.