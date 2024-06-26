NCC Praised for Achievements and Leadership

This led to a series of awards and recognitions for the head of the organisation, Steven Enomb Kilanda.

On 24th June, Mr. Kilanda signed a new employment contract, extending his term for another four years. During the contract signing ceremony at the Government House, NCC Deputy Board Chairman Prof. Leo Marai praised the management and staff of the organisation.

He attributed NCC's achievements to their dedication and hard work. Mr. Kilanda was among seven agency heads who signed their contracts in Port Moresby, witnessed by Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae and Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan.

Prof. Marai highlighted that Kilanda’s contract extension was based on his performance and merits. "We are the only agency that has performed exceptionally well, and Mr. Kilanda has demonstrated effective leadership," he said.

He also thanked the Marape-Rosso Government for its support and funding of NCC’s programs and projects. He expressed gratitude to NCC’s sister agencies, the Tourism Promotion Authority and the National Museum and Art Gallery, for their support.

Kilanda expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the opportunity to continue serving. He thanked his family, the management, and the staff of NCC for their contributions to the organization's success.