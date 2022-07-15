NCC Launches New Look

The NCC held a small reception at the National Parliament in the State Function Room for staff, management and board, launching their new Corporate Uniform and logo.

Like every other organization, having a corporate uniform is important as it represents the image and brand for its organization.

NCC Executive Director, Steven Kilanda said that in today’s world people often find it hard to identify staff and members of the public service and it is critical that they be seen and recognized.

“We should take pride of the job we are doing in serving our country. And as we are important people in this country to ride this subject forward, we should set an example and set a vision for our young people coming up.”

“We want to lead this country by setting some precedence and some good examples and maintain professionalism. Corporate uniform is very important and to meet a global standard we have come up with a new logo.

“We have launched that new logo and also we have developed the website and also reviving Kulture Tok and that is part of marketing.”

Corporate uniform is very important as it maintains professionalism.”

He stressed that staff should respect their uniforms and not tarnish the organization’s image by smoking and chewing while in uniform or going to certain social venues that would compromise the organizations credibility.

The only female member of the NCC Board, Janet Roland Sios was present for the occasion, among few other important guests who congratulated the Commission on the launch of their new look that will pave the way forward in marketing the image and brand of the NCC.