NCC launches Cultural Strategic Plan

NCC Executive Manager Steven Kilanda, highlighted the commission's transformative journey since 2019, and acknowledged the absence of a structured framework at the time, prompting the development of a corporate plan spanning 2019-2023.

Notably, this plan incorporated the National Policy, a groundbreaking initiative for Papua New Guinea. Kilanda expressed gratitude to Paul Simon's leadership and the expertise of David Taim and the staff in shaping these vital documents.

He announced the expiration of the corporate plan this year, replaced by the five-year Cultural Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

“The only thing we are lacking is the funding. We are meeting all the requirements. We have developed a policy and then we have developed a strategic plan. This strategic plan is aligned with MTDP 4 and we are ready to move this industry. It’s a very important industry in the country. We appeal to all the stakeholders and all other development partners to help us to deliver.”

NCC Board member Janet Sios underscored the plan's alignment with the government's Medium Term Development Plan 4, 2023-2027, signalling a strategic approach to integrate cultural and creative industries into the national economic fabric.

“With this positive outcome and strategic move is a result of good policies and plans that the NCC have had in place to guide the management in achieving its expected outcomes. The National Cultural Commission Board has recommended for the immediate review of the NCC Act of 1994 to commence in the early part of 2024. This Act will enable the NCC to come under the economic sector as our prime minister has challenged us and the provisions to have regulating powers pertaining to arts and culture in PNG,” Sios said.

Sios outlined NCC's collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders, including signing six MoUs with Central, Milne Bay, Enga, Madang, West New Britain, and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. These partnerships aim to drive cultural and creative industries, ensuring sustainable livelihoods and economic contributions at the provincial level.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Isi Henry Leonard stressed the importance of protecting cultural values, asserting that the strategic plan and policies in place would safeguard traditions and uphold ethical standards.

“Culture has multiplying effects; if properly harnessed, it has the potential of multiplying effects. This policy, this program here, we need to drive it towards that. In doing so, we’ll realize the importance of taking back our culture from distortion and disintegration. This is a soft product that is easily eroded through globalization, whether it be in any shape and any form, business, socialization, or education, easily erodes our cultural values, norms and ethics. I believe through this program through this policy, we can protect and keep our culture and our traditions.”

NCC's ambitious strategic plan sets the stage for a cultural renaissance, aligning with national development goals and positioning Papua New Guinea as a torchbearer for cultural preservation and economic growth.