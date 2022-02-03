NCC Launch Plan And Calendar

NCC’s Executive Director Steven Kilanda said that the two important documents launched signify the work they have so far launched, developed and sanctioned with almost 77 cultural festivals and cultural shows around the country in the past three years.

Kilanda said COVID-19 challenges did not deter them from hosting mini festivals and shows in the rural settings, all with complete adherence of the mandatory COVID restrictions.

“We can’t wait for COVID-19 to step down we have to step up and 80% of the festivals and shows are at rural areas and at community level and at district levels. We have not launched some of our major cultural shows at the provincial level the bigger ones like Goroka show, Enga show, Morobe show, but instead we have moved into rural areas and we are hosting those mini shows and cultural festivals,” said Kilanda.

Mr Kilanda said the Annual Operation Plan 2022 is important, as this tool will help to assess the performance of their Five Year Corporate Plan and the National Cultural Policy that is currently underway.

Minister Leonard said COVID-19 actually repositioned and realigned their efforts and vision in promoting our culture and tourism programs.

“This event is all about the launch of two important documents that operate co-currently and this event sets in motion and aligns the way forward this year for the National Cultural Commission,” said Minister Leonard.

He said the NCC is a very important institution that has its own act and it operates on its own merits and that according to the country’s National constitution, in its preamble, it says that we are to protect, promote and to use our culture because it is our identity. That has been said according to the constitution, but in terms of practicality, there is nothing visible.

“NCC operates without much resource and attention by the government and after having taken over, I took it seriously that in order for us to promote our tourism we must first align and promote our culture through festivals and shows and through displays of art, song and dance,” he said.