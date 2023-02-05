NCC break-in under investigation

Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Division at Boroko police station, Chief Inspector Charles Winuan, said police had collected several fingerprints at the crime scene and are still working on this to prove who committed the offences.



Police have alleged that it was an inside job because access cards were used to gain entry into the building.

“We suspect that it is an inside job. Someone used a card to gain entry into the building to steal the computers and three hard drives. There are many fingerprints taken at the crime scene where the officers are taking the lead. Few peoples’ fingerprints were taken and many more to go. Investigation is continuing,” Winuan said.

According to initial police report, it was alleged that on Wednesday January 25, between 5.30 and 11.30pm during heavy rain the suspects gained entry into the building.

Assistant Commissioner of Police - NCD and Central, Anthony Wagambie Jr, confirmed that it was an inside job and that the documents stolen were in a secured part of the building monitored by security 24 hours.

The stolen hard drive contained the country’s data for COVID-19, medical condition reports and other important and sensitive information; and the other hard drive belonged to a doctor.