NCC Assists Choir Group

NCC is now working in partnership as per the Government’s policy on Public Private Partnership (PPP) to bring cultural services to the people and at the same time working to preserve, safeguard, protect, develop and promote PNG’s cultural heritage.

And as such NCC provided financial assistance of K10,000 to the ‘End Times Swallows’ singing Ministry, a of gospel choir group of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, established ssin PNG more than 20 years ago.

The choir group grew from strength to strength and gained popularity throughout PNG and the Pacific region. It has been recognized by the SDA Church in the United States of America.

The End Times Swallows has been invited to represent the four divisions of the South Pacific Region in the US, in one of their international conference.

The Ministry will perform, mainly singing in the Engan language.

Executive Director of NCC, Steven Kilanda encouraged them to sing more songs in the local vernacular as a way to preserve and safeguard their culture.

Leader of the choir group, Rungi Pingi said the funding will assist them in their fundraising efforts towards the trip to the United States.

Pingi said they plan on being in the States from June 6-11, ministering the word of God through their choir performances.